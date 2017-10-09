The mother of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will be in ETX for book signing

Lindale Chamber of Commerce:

Virginia Hanlon Grohl, the mother of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, will be appearing with Bev Lambert at Miranda Lambert’s lifestyle boutique The Pink Pistol (114 E North St., Lindale, TX) on Saturday, October 14th from 1—2 PM for a “wine and sign” event as part of the Lindale Area Chamber of Commerce’s 33rd annual CountryFest.

This event will take place in the Pink Pistol’s Hemingway Room and will feature a conversation between Virginia and Bev about raising rock stars, followed by a Q&A with the audience, and Virginia signing copies of her book From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars. Purchase of the book on-site comes with a free glass of wine or Pink Pistol ice cream float. And each person will be entered into a drawing for a bottle of wine signed by Miranda and a copy of the book signed by Dave. Drawing will take place at 2 PM.

“There is no love like a mother’s love. It is life’s greatest song. We are all indebted to the women who have given us life. For without them, there would be no music.”—Dave Grohl, from the Foreword

Virginia Grohl remembers the precise moment that signaled a life change for her son, one that would propel his career to stardom. What’s come since are concerts and festivals around the world. But what came before was a family home full of music. And when Dave decided to make music his life and livelihood, Virginia was there for him every step of the way.

But throughout this journey, Virginia met very few of the other mothers who raised sons and daughters who pursued a life in music. Were they surprised by their children's fame? Did they worry about their livelihood and well-being? Did they encourage their passions despite all odds, or attempt to convince them to take a safer path?

For three years, Virginia sought out and befriended eighteen mothers of era-defining musicians, including Bev Lambert, Verna Griffin (Dr. Dre), Jeannie Taylor (Kelly Clarkson), Janis Winehouse (Amy Winehouse), and Hester Diamond (Mike D of the Beastie Boys). From Cradle to Stage introduces us to the women who encouraged their children while they practiced in basements and on unmade beds; played the first records that set them on the rocky path to fame; watched performances in all kinds of venues; and have supported and comforted them unconditionally. In these exclusive interviews (accompanied by never-before-seen family photographs), Virginia touches on the joys, conflicts, setbacks, and surges to success of their famous sons and daughters as well as each mothers’ family story.