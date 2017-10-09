Jury trial rescheduled for suspect in Patrick Mahomes robbery

The jury trial for the man who admitted to officials that he robbed Patrick Mahomes II has been rescheduled for next week.

Michael Pinkerton was indicted on June 22, on a robbery charge, a second-degree felony. His jury trial was scheduled to begin today. It has been rescheduled for Monday, October 16 in Judge Jack Skeen Jr.'s courtroom at 10 a.m.

In May, the Smith County Sheriff's Office said Pinkerton admitted to them in a taped statement that he committed the offense. They say Pinkerton did not know who he was robbing and that it was just a random act with a random target.

After the initial robbery call, authorities found a vehicle being driven by Pinkerton that matched the description given by robbery victims. Deputies initiated a traffic stop and found the stolen property inside the vehicle. Deputies also arrested Billy Ray Johnson, 58, who was in the vehicle with Pinkerton.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office said no weapon was found, but the suspect pretended to use a gun during the alleged robbery.

Pinkerton is still in the Smith County Jail.

