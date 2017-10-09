Two men arrested in Longview for racing on Loop 281

Two men were arrested for street racing on Friday night by Longview police.

Cody Glen Green, 20, of Hallsville and Jesus Roldan, 19, of Longview were both charged for racing on a highway.

The two were observed around 9:40 p.m. Friday night driving westbound on Loop 281 between McCann Road and Bill Owens Parkway. The vehicles were driving side by side, racing in both directions of Loop 281. The officer who witnessed the racing said both vehicles accelerated to 79 and 77 MPH in a 50 MPH zone.

Green and Roldan were arrested and charged. Their vehicles were impounded.

The Longview Police Department posted on their Facebook page that officers are continuing to monitor the area as it has become a big concern in that particular area. Racers face the possibility of going to jail and having their cars impounded. Police say the offense can lead to injuries and property damage as well as loss of life, not only to the parties involved but also to innocent third parties.

Racing is a Class B Misdemeanor, punishable by fine up to $2,000, and or confinement in jail up to 180 days.

Green and Roldan were taken to the Gregg County Jail on a $1,000 bond. Roldan bonded out on Saturday.

