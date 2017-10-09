ETX brothers arrested after stealing outdoor equipment from driveway

Two Tyler brothers were arrested and charged Friday for stealing outdoor equipment from a driveway.

Angel Duran, 17, and his brother Adrian Duran, 24, were both charged with theft of property.

Tyler police say the brothers hooked up a trailer in a driveway and hauled off a trailer worth $1,500. They also stole a $2,500 riding lawn mower, and two ladders.

Officers were able to locate the suspects and all of the property. The property was returned to the owner.

Both are now in the Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond each.

