Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the lower 90s

Good Monday morning, East Texas! One last warm day before the cold front arrives! Mostly sunny through the afternoon with south winds, breezy at times. Temperatures will soar into the lower 90s this afternoon. The cold front begins to move in late tonight into tomorrow morning. There is a chance for a few showers and thundershowers along the cold front early Tuesday. Temperatures will start out in the lower 60s Tuesday morning and only reach the mid 70s by afternoon. Skies will quickly clear out behind the cold front and winds will gust to 20 mph out of the northwest. Clear skies are expected for the middle of the week. Temperatures begin to drop quickly Tuesday evening with low temperatures in the lower 50s to start the day Wednesday. Mostly sunny Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 70s. The taste of fall won't last long. Temperatures begin to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week and into the weekend. The next cold front should arrive early next week.

