Monday's Weather: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the lower 90s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Good Monday morning, East Texas!  One last warm day before the cold front arrives!  Mostly sunny through the afternoon with south winds, breezy at times.  Temperatures will soar into the lower 90s this afternoon.  The cold front begins to move in late tonight into tomorrow morning.  There is a chance for a few showers and thundershowers along the cold front early Tuesday.  Temperatures will start out in the lower 60s Tuesday morning and only reach the mid 70s by afternoon.  Skies will quickly clear out behind the cold front and winds will gust to 20 mph out of the northwest.  Clear skies are expected for the middle of the week.  Temperatures begin to drop quickly Tuesday evening with low temperatures in the lower 50s to start the day Wednesday.  Mostly sunny Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures in the mid 70s.  The taste of fall won't last long.  Temperatures begin to warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week and into the weekend.  The next cold front should arrive early next week.

  • Tyler Public Library book sale begins this week

    Monday, October 9 2017 6:44 AM EDT2017-10-09 10:44:15 GMT
    A customer looks through the pages of a book during the library's spring sale earlier this year. (Source: KLTV)A customer looks through the pages of a book during the library's spring sale earlier this year. (Source: KLTV)

    Unlimited possibilities with unlimited shelf life. Drop on through later this week!

  • Jefferson hosts ghost walk tour

    Monday, October 9 2017 6:43 AM EDT2017-10-09 10:43:04 GMT

    As we progress through the month of October, we grow closer to Halloween parties and trick-or-treating for kids, and that’s a boon for one East Texas city. 

  • Play Spotlight: Gunner Capps

    Monday, October 9 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-10-09 04:07:07 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff
    This week's Red Zone Player Spotlight recipient is Carthage Bulldog Gunner Capps.  The quarterback led his explosive and balanced offense recording 241 passing yards, and 4 touchdowns. No.1 ranked Carthage proved why they are on top with a 42 to 17 win over Henderson, Friday night.   Next up for the bulldogs in the district of doom, Kilgore.
