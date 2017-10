This week's Red Zone Player Spotlight recipient is Carthage Bulldog Gunner Capps.

The quarterback led his explosive and balanced offense recording 241 passing yards, and 4 touchdowns. No.1 ranked Carthage proved why they are on top with a 42 to 17 win over Henderson, Friday night.

Next up for the bulldogs in the district of doom, Kilgore.

