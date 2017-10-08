Jefferson host ghost walk tour

As we progress through the month of October, we grow closer to Halloween parties and trick-or-treating for kids, and that’s a boon for one East Texas city.

Paranormal investigators say Jefferson is among the most haunted cities in the state.



Some buildings in Jefferson date back to the 1850's, and some according to Jodi Breckenridge have memory that hold paranormal activity.



"They've actually started calling us the most haunted small town in Texas. People believe that there are impressions engraved in wood and stone and that they often just come out and replay themselves," she says.



Breckenridge runs Jefferson ghost walk tours, which is a walking history lesson into some of the buildings, and the spirits she says they may contain.



"It's not a ghost story, unless you know why it's a ghost story. Most of the time we go to about 8-to-10 locations, we're there a lot of time. And tell the ghost stories," Jodi says.



Kahn’s hotel in downtown Jefferson is reputed to be one of the most haunted for an infamous reason.



"We do have several documented murders in the building. It was actually the local funeral home at one time," Breckenridge says.



Recent tours have produced pictures by visitors that show cloudy or shadowy figures appearing in the frames.

In fact, in 1872 a man named James Gorman was murdered on the front steps of Kahn’s.

Recent images taken by a visitor seems to show a face eerily similar to Gorman’s.



"There are tours where people say they see things encounter things. Get unusual pictures," says Jodi.



Some are spine chilling, showing what appear to be the ghostly images of children.



"Some people experience the phantom footsteps. The feeling of not being alone when you are. Cell phone batteries go dead during tours," Jodi says.



And all of it makes for a great tourist attraction.



"Logical reasons for everything? Well maybe not always? It's fun. This is nothing staged for Halloween. People are not going to jump out of the bushes at you," she says.



Breckenridge runs the Jefferson ghost walk tours every Friday and Saturday year-round.



But this is her busy season, and she says tickets should be purchased in advance online.



