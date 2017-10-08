All about the animals - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

All about the animals

Whew!  It's hot but Meteorologist Jessica Faith says there's hope.  She says we have one more day of heat before a cold front cools down temperatures. Watch her new forecast at 10 and she'll let you know how cool you can expect it to be in the weather where you live.

It was time for all beings, big and small, two and four-legged, to line up for their blessings.  Khyati takes you to Nacogdoches' annual Blessing of the Animals. It's a new report at 10.

It's time to, once again, learn why you can be Proud of East Texas.  Joan Hallmark has a new report on how a plumbing problem led to an impressive, new career for East Texan Janna McClure.
 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Jefferson host ghost walk tour

    Jefferson host ghost walk tour

    Sunday, October 8 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-10-09 03:22:52 GMT

    As we progress through the month of October, we grow closer to Halloween parties and trick-or-treating for kids, and that’s a boon for one East Texas city. Paranormal investigators say Jefferson is among the most haunted cities in the state.   Some buildings in Jefferson date back to the 1850's,  and some according to Jodi Breckenridge have memory that hold paranormal activity.  

    More >>

    As we progress through the month of October, we grow closer to Halloween parties and trick-or-treating for kids, and that’s a boon for one East Texas city. Paranormal investigators say Jefferson is among the most haunted cities in the state.   Some buildings in Jefferson date back to the 1850's,  and some according to Jodi Breckenridge have memory that hold paranormal activity.  

    More >>

  • Tyler Public Library book sale begins this week

    Tyler Public Library book sale begins this week

    Sunday, October 8 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-10-09 01:24:32 GMT
    A customer looks through the pages of a book during the library's spring sale earlier this year. (Source: KLTV)A customer looks through the pages of a book during the library's spring sale earlier this year. (Source: KLTV)

    Unlimited possibilities with unlimited shelf life. Drop on through later this week!

    More >>

    Unlimited possibilities with unlimited shelf life. Drop on through later this week!

    More >>

  • East Texan moves well into triple digits with October birthday

    East Texan moves well into triple digits with October birthday

    Sunday, October 8 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-10-08 23:26:28 GMT
    Erma turns 107 on Monday, October 9th. (Source: Anne Moody)Erma turns 107 on Monday, October 9th. (Source: Anne Moody)

    Erma Meador turns 107 years old on Monday, October 9th. Family says she continues to be a blessing to everyone she meets. Happy birthday, Erma!

    More >>

    Erma Meador turns 107 years old on Monday, October 9th. Family says she continues to be a blessing to everyone she meets. Happy birthday, Erma!

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly