All about the animals

Whew! It's hot but Meteorologist Jessica Faith says there's hope. She says we have one more day of heat before a cold front cools down temperatures. Watch her new forecast at 10 and she'll let you know how cool you can expect it to be in the weather where you live.
It was time for all beings, big and small, two and four-legged, to line up for their blessings. Khyati takes you to Nacogdoches' annual Blessing of the Animals. It's a new report at 10.
It's time to, once again, learn why you can be Proud of East Texas. Joan Hallmark has a new report on how a plumbing problem led to an impressive, new career for East Texan Janna McClure.
As we progress through the month of October, we grow closer to Halloween parties and trick-or-treating for kids, and that’s a boon for one East Texas city. Paranormal investigators say Jefferson is among the most haunted cities in the state. Some buildings in Jefferson date back to the 1850's, and some according to Jodi Breckenridge have memory that hold paranormal activity.More >>
Unlimited possibilities with unlimited shelf life. Drop on through later this week!More >>
Erma Meador turns 107 years old on Monday, October 9th. Family says she continues to be a blessing to everyone she meets. Happy birthday, Erma!More >>
A spokesperson for Athens ISD says the player suffered what's called a "stinger," which is a temporary injury that occurs when nerves are stretched after impact.More >>
The news of an East Texas coal plant that employs around 2-hundred workers is closing its doors has some business leaders wondering how that will affect their economy. Luminant announced plans to retire its Monticello power plant in Titus County, located between Pittsburg and Mount Pleasant. For more than 40 years, Luminant Monticello employees have generated power for Texans, but that will soon end. "Well anytime you lose a business its a sad day for our com...More >>
