Tyler Public Library book sale begins this week - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler Public Library book sale begins this week

By Doug Murray, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
A customer looks through the pages of a book during the library's spring sale earlier this year. (Source: KLTV) A customer looks through the pages of a book during the library's spring sale earlier this year. (Source: KLTV)
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

The Tyler Public Library opens its fall book sale this week.

Starting Wednesday, October 11th and continuing through Sunday, October 15th, the first floor of the library will be filled with gently used books for purchase.

“All proceeds from our sales go toward the purchase of new or replacement items for the Library’s collection,” City Librarian Mary Vernau said. “We expect to have thousands of items on hand, nearly all of them new to this sale.” 

The sale opens as the library opens its doors for the day, then closes 30-minutes before the doors close. Adult hardback books cost $1 while children's books, paperbacks, audio books and video tapes cost 50 cents. The city says DVD's and CD's will be available for $1.

"Sunday is the Library’s special pricing event," the city said in a press release. "Cardboard boxes will be provided and can be filled with books for $7 per box.  Paper grocery bags can be filled for $4 per bag."

The city says cash and check will be accepted. Credit cards will be allowed for purchases of $5 or more. The library is located at 201 S. College Avenue.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Jefferson host ghost walk tour

    Jefferson host ghost walk tour

    Sunday, October 8 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-10-09 03:22:52 GMT

    As we progress through the month of October, we grow closer to Halloween parties and trick-or-treating for kids, and that’s a boon for one East Texas city. Paranormal investigators say Jefferson is among the most haunted cities in the state.   Some buildings in Jefferson date back to the 1850's,  and some according to Jodi Breckenridge have memory that hold paranormal activity.  

    More >>

    As we progress through the month of October, we grow closer to Halloween parties and trick-or-treating for kids, and that’s a boon for one East Texas city. Paranormal investigators say Jefferson is among the most haunted cities in the state.   Some buildings in Jefferson date back to the 1850's,  and some according to Jodi Breckenridge have memory that hold paranormal activity.  

    More >>

  • Tyler Public Library book sale begins this week

    Tyler Public Library book sale begins this week

    Sunday, October 8 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-10-09 01:24:32 GMT
    A customer looks through the pages of a book during the library's spring sale earlier this year. (Source: KLTV)A customer looks through the pages of a book during the library's spring sale earlier this year. (Source: KLTV)

    Unlimited possibilities with unlimited shelf life. Drop on through later this week!

    More >>

    Unlimited possibilities with unlimited shelf life. Drop on through later this week!

    More >>

  • East Texan moves well into triple digits with October birthday

    East Texan moves well into triple digits with October birthday

    Sunday, October 8 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-10-08 23:26:28 GMT
    Erma turns 107 on Monday, October 9th. (Source: Anne Moody)Erma turns 107 on Monday, October 9th. (Source: Anne Moody)

    Erma Meador turns 107 years old on Monday, October 9th. Family says she continues to be a blessing to everyone she meets. Happy birthday, Erma!

    More >>

    Erma Meador turns 107 years old on Monday, October 9th. Family says she continues to be a blessing to everyone she meets. Happy birthday, Erma!

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly