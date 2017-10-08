Tyler Public Library book sale begins this week

A customer looks through the pages of a book during the library's spring sale earlier this year. (Source: KLTV)

The Tyler Public Library opens its fall book sale this week.

Starting Wednesday, October 11th and continuing through Sunday, October 15th, the first floor of the library will be filled with gently used books for purchase.

“All proceeds from our sales go toward the purchase of new or replacement items for the Library’s collection,” City Librarian Mary Vernau said. “We expect to have thousands of items on hand, nearly all of them new to this sale.”

The sale opens as the library opens its doors for the day, then closes 30-minutes before the doors close. Adult hardback books cost $1 while children's books, paperbacks, audio books and video tapes cost 50 cents. The city says DVD's and CD's will be available for $1.

"Sunday is the Library’s special pricing event," the city said in a press release. "Cardboard boxes will be provided and can be filled with books for $7 per box. Paper grocery bags can be filled for $4 per bag."

The city says cash and check will be accepted. Credit cards will be allowed for purchases of $5 or more. The library is located at 201 S. College Avenue.

