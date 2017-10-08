East Texan moves well into triple digits with October birthday - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

East Texan moves well into triple digits with October birthday

By Doug Murray, Multi-Media Journalist
Erma turns 107 on Monday, October 9th. (Source: Anne Moody) Erma turns 107 on Monday, October 9th. (Source: Anne Moody)
KILGORE, TX (KLTV) -

An East Texan celebrated a huge birthday Sunday with family and friends in Kilgore.

Erma Meador turns 107 years old on Monday, October 9th, but celebrated with a large cake and candles at the Arabella assisted living facility. She was born in Texarkana, then spent the early part of her life in Mexia.

She lived most of her life in Jacksonville, until therapy for a mending broken hip moved her to Kilgore in 2014.

Family says she continues to be a blessing to everyone she meets.

