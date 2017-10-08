East Texan moves well into triple digits with October birthday

The news of an East Texas coal plant that employs around 2-hundred workers is closing its doors has some business leaders wondering how that will affect their economy. Luminant announced plans to retire its Monticello power plant in Titus County, located between Pittsburg and Mount Pleasant. For more than 40 years, Luminant Monticello employees have generated power for Texans, but that will soon end. "Well anytime you lose a business its a sad day for our com...More >>
Hundreds went to the Tyler Square Saturday Evening to pay their respects to a fallen East Texas Soldier.More >>
The SFA Lumberjacks put up a strong defensive effort but they can up short for the 7th straight year to Sam Houston State in the annual Battle of The Pineywoods. The Sam Houston Bearkats scored first on a run by Corey Avery. It did not take them long to find the end zone again when the Jacks fumbled the ball on their first possession. Quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe hooked up with Davion Davis a few plays later to put Sam Houston up 14-0 early. The bearkats would add a field goa...More >>
The City of Tyler Fire Department won $1.58 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The department was awarded a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant. The Tyler Professional Fire Fighters Association made the announcement Saturday. If the Tyler City Council approves, the SAFER Grant will aid in additional firefighters. Justin Dominy, president of the Tyler Professional Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local883, said, “The Ty...More >>
Green Acres Baptist Church of Tyler hosted their Peace of Mind Conference Saturday.More >>
