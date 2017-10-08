Athens ISD: player taken from field in ambulance 'home and doing - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Athens ISD: player taken from field in ambulance 'home and doing fine'

By Doug Murray, Multi-Media Journalist
Connect
The Athens player was taken from the field in a game against the Van Vandals. (Source: KLTV) The Athens player was taken from the field in a game against the Van Vandals. (Source: KLTV)
ATHENS, TX (KLTV) -

Athens ISD says the player taken from the field in an ambulance during their Friday game against the Van Vandals is home and doing well.

A spokesperson for the school district says the player suffered what's called a "stinger" injury, which, according to the American Academy of Orhopaedic Surgeons is a temporary injury that occurs when nerves are stretched after impact. It's called such because it feels like electricity shooting through the affected area.

Athens ISD says the injury affected the player's shoulder, not his neck. The Athens Hornets play Kaufman High School in Kaufman next Friday.

Related: Athens vs. Van highlights

Related: Athens player reportedly injured during game against Van

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Business leaders mull Luminant closing

    Business leaders mull Luminant closing

    Sunday, October 8 2017 10:40 AM EDT2017-10-08 14:40:30 GMT

    The news of an East Texas coal plant that employs around 2-hundred workers is closing its doors has some business leaders wondering how that will affect their economy.    Luminant announced plans to retire its Monticello power plant in Titus County, located between Pittsburg and Mount Pleasant. For more than 40 years, Luminant Monticello employees have generated power for Texans, but that will soon end. "Well anytime you lose a business its a sad day for our com...

    More >>

    The news of an East Texas coal plant that employs around 2-hundred workers is closing its doors has some business leaders wondering how that will affect their economy.    Luminant announced plans to retire its Monticello power plant in Titus County, located between Pittsburg and Mount Pleasant. For more than 40 years, Luminant Monticello employees have generated power for Texans, but that will soon end. "Well anytime you lose a business its a sad day for our com...

    More >>

  • Candle light vigil for East Texas Soldier

    Candle light vigil for East Texas Soldier

    Saturday, October 7 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-10-08 02:10:43 GMT
    Many show their respect to a man who made the ultimate sacrifice. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.Many show their respect to a man who made the ultimate sacrifice. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

    Hundreds went to the Tyler Square Saturday Evening to pay their respects to a fallen East Texas Soldier. 

    More >>

    Hundreds went to the Tyler Square Saturday Evening to pay their respects to a fallen East Texas Soldier. 

    More >>

  • Lumberjacks fall to Sam Houston State at annual Battle of the Pineywoods

    Lumberjacks fall to Sam Houston State at annual Battle of the Pineywoods

    Saturday, October 7 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-10-07 22:53:15 GMT

    The SFA Lumberjacks put up a strong defensive effort but they can up short for the 7th straight year to Sam Houston State in the annual Battle of The Pineywoods. The Sam Houston Bearkats scored first on a run by Corey Avery. It did not take them long to find the end zone again when the Jacks fumbled the ball on their first possession.  Quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe hooked up with Davion Davis a few plays later to put Sam Houston up 14-0 early. The bearkats would add a field goa...

    More >>

    The SFA Lumberjacks put up a strong defensive effort but they can up short for the 7th straight year to Sam Houston State in the annual Battle of The Pineywoods. The Sam Houston Bearkats scored first on a run by Corey Avery. It did not take them long to find the end zone again when the Jacks fumbled the ball on their first possession.  Quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe hooked up with Davion Davis a few plays later to put Sam Houston up 14-0 early. The bearkats would add a field goa...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly