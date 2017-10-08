Athens ISD: player taken from field in ambulance 'home and doing fine'

The Athens player was taken from the field in a game against the Van Vandals. (Source: KLTV)

Athens ISD says the player taken from the field in an ambulance during their Friday game against the Van Vandals is home and doing well.

A spokesperson for the school district says the player suffered what's called a "stinger" injury, which, according to the American Academy of Orhopaedic Surgeons is a temporary injury that occurs when nerves are stretched after impact. It's called such because it feels like electricity shooting through the affected area.

Athens ISD says the injury affected the player's shoulder, not his neck. The Athens Hornets play Kaufman High School in Kaufman next Friday.

