Business leaders mull Luminant closing

The news of an East Texas coal plant that employs around 2-hundred workers is closing its doors has some business leaders wondering how that will affect their economy.

Luminant announced plans to retire its Monticello power plant in Titus County, located between Pittsburg and Mount Pleasant.

For more than 40 years, Luminant Monticello employees have generated power for Texans, but that will soon end.

Well anytime you lose a business its a sad day for our community," says Mount Pleasant chamber of commerce member Katie Steadman.

"I definitely think there's going to be tough roads ahead for a lot of families," says businessman Jeremy Thomas.

The company says market prices have impacted it's operating revenues and it can no longer support continued investment in Monticello. Luminant says around 200 employees will be impacted by the close. The plant closing doesn't just affect the 200 or so workers. It also affects the service businesses who depend on the plant.

"My dad owns Redfern real estate also and the real estate market, it's not awesome news to hear that Luminant closing here, it makes me a little nervous for my family," says Mills Flowers, owner Jordan Redfern.

"We want to make sure that those people who have lost jobs are not having to move out of our area," Thomas says.

The mines ceased active operations in the spring of 2016. The company says a year of analysis led to the decision to close, so local dollars will be very important.

"We need to encourage people to shop locally and to support and do business with local business owners," Steadman says.

"It's a very resilient group of people who will create, and hopefully create new businesses," says Thomas.

Company officials say eligible and affected employees will be offered severance benefits and outplacement assistance.

