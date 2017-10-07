Candle light vigil for East Texas Soldier

Many show their respect to a man who made the ultimate sacrifice. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Hundreds went to the Tyler Square Saturday Evening to pay their respects to a fallen East Texas Soldier. Specialist Alexander W. Missildine was killed by an improvised explosive device north of Baghdad. The heavily decorated Tyler resident was given a heroes’ farewell.

He was serving his country in Operation Inherent Resolve when he made the ultimate sacrifice for his country. The Patriot Guard spread the word that Specialist Missildine deserved a show of respect, which is the only prerequisite required to attend the remembrance.

Patriot Rider Jim Little and his wife Barbara came in from Mineola without hesitation.

“We honor the service of every veteran that we possibly can through the Patriot Guard Riders, but when it’s a local person who has been killed in action then that just cuts the heart out of us,” Little said.

Members of the Patriot Guard feel that whether they knew him or not, Missildine was a brother.

“You never know when it’s you since you volunteered to put yourself in that position. And that’s what we honor is that kind of service and that kind of thinking of our young people,” Little stated.

Family and friends like Keri Hall shared their memories of Missildine just before lighting the candles, which started with Missildine’s mother. Hall said they shared a fondness for music and Phil Collins.

“One song in particular I remember, and now forever more was You’ll be in my Heart Always,” she revealed.

Several other classmates shared their thoughts, but Keri really seemed to sum it up.

“When you met him, you could relate with him and felt like you knew him you’re whole life. No matter what you were to him, he will always be that towering big brother and friend. No matter what others were always his number one priority. He loved putting others before him so much that he put an entire country in front of his own life, and we are forever grateful for the life that he gave,” Hall added.

They say he was a brother to those he knew, and those he didn’t.

Some of Missildines’ medals include the Combat Action Badge, the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star. He was 20 years old.