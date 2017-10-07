Lumberjacks fall to Sam Houston State at annual Battle of the Pineywoods

The SFA Lumberjacks put up a strong defensive effort but they can up short for the 7th straight year to Sam Houston State in the annual Battle of The Pineywoods.

The Sam Houston Bearkats scored first on a run by Corey Avery.

It did not take them long to find the end zone again when the Jacks fumbled the ball on their first possession.

Quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe hooked up with Davion Davis a few plays later to put Sam Houston up 14-0 early. The bearkats would add a field goal to end the first up 17-0.

The second quarter would be the best one of the day for SFA. Alize Ward would intercept a Briscoe pass and go 52 yards into Sam Houston territory. Kicker Storm Ruiz would hit a 42 yard field goal to put the team on the board.

After stopping the Bearkats on a 4th and short, SFA marched down the field with Jake Blumrick finding Tamerick Pace on the 53 yard reception. It would be the longest play of the season for SFA's offense.

That would set up a Blumrick running touchdown to put SFA down by a touchdown.

The teams would both hit one more field each before the end of the half with Sam Houston on top 20-13.

Neither team would score again until Ruiz kicked a 27 yard field goal with 11 minutes let in the game.

Sam would get the final score they would need with Briscoe scoring on a scramble from 24 yards out.

Sam Houston finished the day with 508 total yards. SFA had 219 yards off offense. The team never got the running game going with only 14 yards on the ground.

SFA will travel to Conway, Arkansas next week for a Southland matchup against Central Arkansas. They return home to Nacogdoches in two weeks for a late afternoon kick against Houston Baptist for Homecoming.

