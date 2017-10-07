Tyler Fire Department awarded $1.58 million staffing grant

The City of Tyler Fire Department won $1.58 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The department was awarded a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant. The Tyler Professional Fire Fighters Association made the announcement Saturday.

If the Tyler City Council approves, the SAFER Grant will aid in twelve additional firefighters.

Justin Dominy, president of the Tyler Professional Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local883, said, “The Tyler Fire Department competed against thousands of departments during the rigorous grant process and was one of only 10 departments selected from Texas. Cooperation between our association and the city made this happen. We are grateful for our community’s support of firefighters.”

The grant will likely cover firefighters salaries and benefits at 75 percent for the first two years and 35 percent in the third year. The City of Tyler would be obligated to provide the salary and benefits the fourth year.

