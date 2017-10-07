Peace of Mind Conference in Tyler draws hundreds

The City of Tyler Fire Department won $1.58 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The department was awarded a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant. The Tyler Professional Fire Fighters Association made the announcement Saturday. If the Tyler City Council approves, the SAFER Grant will aid in additional firefighters. Justin Dominy, president of the Tyler Professional Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local883, said, “The Ty...More >>
The City of Tyler Fire Department won $1.58 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The department was awarded a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant. The Tyler Professional Fire Fighters Association made the announcement Saturday. If the Tyler City Council approves, the SAFER Grant will aid in additional firefighters. Justin Dominy, president of the Tyler Professional Fire Fighters Association, IAFF Local883, said, “The Ty...More >>
An accident Friday life in Longview claimed the life on an East Texan woman The Longview police say that the department responded to a report of a head-on collision at the 3-thousand block of South Eastman Road. A 27 year old man, Corie Michael Murray, from Longview was driving northbound when he veered into the southbound lanes.More >>
An accident Friday life in Longview claimed the life on an East Texan woman The Longview police say that the department responded to a report of a head-on collision at the 3-thousand block of South Eastman Road. A 27 year old man, Corie Michael Murray, from Longview was driving northbound when he veered into the southbound lanes.More >>
Here are the games for Week 6 of Red Zone.More >>
Here are the games for Week 6 of Red Zone.More >>
An Athens High School football player was carried from the field during a game Friday night.More >>
An Athens High School football player was carried from the field during a game Friday night.More >>
This weekend the annual Texas bigfoot conference is being held in Jefferson. A piece of film shot 50 years ago supposedly by a cowboy in a California forest, sparked a mystery that remains to this day.More >>
This weekend the annual Texas bigfoot conference is being held in Jefferson. A piece of film shot 50 years ago supposedly by a cowboy in a California forest, sparked a mystery that remains to this day.More >>