Peace of Mind Conference in Tyler draws hundreds - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Peace of Mind Conference in Tyler draws hundreds

By Jamey Boyum, Multi-Media Journalist
Peace of Mind conference fills nearly every seat. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV. Peace of Mind conference fills nearly every seat. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Green Acres Baptist Church of Tyler hosted their Peace of Mind Conference Saturday.

Over two hundred people attended the conference to learn more about mental health issues in today’s youth.

Experts gave talks about the benefits of early intervention, and the crowd heard from a man who overcame a lifetime of mental health challenges and is now a speaker about mental health.

Topics ranged from eating disorders to legal issues that parents of children with mental health issues may face.

The free conference also addressed substance abuse issues and the critical roles of families in treatment and recovery.

