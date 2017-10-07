1 dead after head-on collision in Longview

A crash Friday night in Longview claimed the life of an East Texan woman.

The Longview police stated that the department responded to a report of a head-on collision at the 3-thousand block of South Eastman Road in Longview.

A 27-year-old man, Corie Michael Murray, from Longview was driving northbound when he veered into the southbound lanes.

Tunyion Lanette Andrews, 47, was driving a grey Honda southbound when she saw Murray driving northbound in her lane. She tried to dodge him, and veered left to avoid a collision.

The Longview Police Department stated, "Murray collided with the Andrews vehicle along the front right-hand side of the vehicle."

Andrew's mother, Billie Griffin Andrews, 64, was in the passenger seat. She died from the injuries sustained in the accident.

Tunyion Andrews was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Corie Murray, who refused medical treatment, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, intoxication assault with serious bodily injury in a vehicle, and possession of marijuana.

