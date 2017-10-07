1 dead after head-on collision in Longview

An accident Friday life in Longview claimed the life on an East Texan woman The Longview police say that the department responded to a report of a head-on collision at the 3-thousand block of South Eastman Road. A 27 year old man, Corie Michael Murray, from Longview was driving northbound when he veered into the southbound lanes.More >>
Here are the games for Week 6 of Red Zone.More >>
An Athens High School football player was carried from the field during a game Friday night.More >>
This weekend the annual Texas bigfoot conference is being held in Jefferson. A piece of film shot 50 years ago supposedly by a cowboy in a California forest, sparked a mystery that remains to this day.More >>
Last night’s Carthage vs Henderson football game, took a dangerous turn when a 12-year-old Carthage player went into cardiac arrest during halftime. Athletic trainer Colby Barron, along with Rusk County paramedics quickly administered care.More >>
