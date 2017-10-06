Police: Longview man in custody after allegedly striking cat with baseball bat

Longview police say a man was arrested after he struck a cat with a baseball bat.

Police say the cat, named Anastasia, lost her left eye and had a fracture on the left side of her skull.

At 10:35 p.m. on Sept. 27, Longview Police Department officers were contacted about a cat that had been intentionally injured. Police say the cat was taken to a location in the 800 block of Gilmer Road to be treated for its injuries.

When the officer arrived, they found Anastasia with a swollen left eye and blood that covered her nose.

Police say the suspect, Curtis William Taylor, 31, of Longview, became upset with the cat because she scratched his puppy across the nose and later attacked the puppy. Taylor then allegedly struck the cat with a baseball bat.

Anastasia is now recovering with her owner John Mills.

Taylor was taken into custody about 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 6 on a warrant for cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

"This offense states that a person intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly caused serious bodily injury to an animal without the owner’s consent. This charge, as of September 1, 2017, is a felony 3," LPD said in a post to social media.

Taylor remains in the Gregg County Jail without a bond.

