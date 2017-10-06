Athletic Trainer, AED device saves football player with enlarged heart

Last night’s Carthage vs Henderson football game, took a dangerous turn when a 12-year-old Carthage player went into cardiac arrest during halftime. Athletic trainer Colby Barron, along with Rusk County paramedics quickly administered care.More >>
Longview police say a man was arrested after he struck a cat with a baseball bat.
This weekend the annual Texas bigfoot conference is being held in Jefferson. A piece of film shot 50 years ago supposedly by a cowboy in a California forest, sparked a mystery that remains to this day.
Over one hundred breast cancer survivors gathered in an East Texas City to honor 10 years of an event that's given them a chance to understand the battles they've overcome and continue to see every day.
Marshall police are asking for the public's help finding the suspects involved in trailer thefts in the area.
