Marshall police asking for help identifying suspects in several semi-trailer thefts

Marshall police are asking for the public's help finding the suspects involved in trailer thefts in the area.

The suspects have been reported to steal semi trailers and take the contents. The empty trailers are then found in Dallas. The thefts occurred July 29, September 16, and September 30.

If you have any information, call Marshall/Harrison Co. CrimeStoppers at 903-935-9969. In Smith County, call the Smith County Sheriff at 903-935-4557.



