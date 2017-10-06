Breast cancer event in Tyler aims to teach, strengthen bonds between cancer survivors

More than 100 breast cancer survivors gathered in an East Texas City to honor 10 years of an event that's given them a chance to understand the battles they've overcome and continue to see every day.

ETMC’s "Pink Ribbon Getaway" was held in Tyler and spoke with those survivors about the importance of a single color.

The words “You have cancer” brought back difficult memories for some cancer survivors.

"I just kept crying until one day I just told myself, this has got to stop," says cancer survivor Dannie Baxter.





Each journey is different, but survivors say the moments they when found out are similar.



"I felt numb. I felt like wait a minute, I've done everything I'm supposed to do so that this won't happen," says cancer survivor Marian Singer.



The tale inside the event room is not of those moments of despair, it's one of information, strength and survival.



"We talk, we exchange ideas on what we're doing and how we're doing," says Baxter.



"It's just wonderful to see them all here," says Linda Whittington.



"It's very important I believe, for you to recover and to have the faith to continue on and become the new normal," says Singer.



It’s a new normal that includes asking questions and listening so that all can achieve one goal.



"I really didn't think God was going to allow me to go through this in my life and he has his reasons and one of them is to connect with other people who have had breast cancer and other cancers," says Singer.

