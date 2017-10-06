Breast Cancer Awareness Month events in East Texas - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Breast Cancer Awareness Month events in East Texas

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Here are some upcoming breast cancer awareness month events around the area:

October 10- Bras For the Cause, KE Bushman's Celebration Center in Bullard. 5:30pm
October 14- Turn Tyler Pink, Downtown Tyler Square 12-7pm
October 28, Pistols & Pearls Promise Gala, the Cannery Stage in Lindale, 5pm

