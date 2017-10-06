Tyler P.D.: All five suspects arrested for buglary at Atwoods

Tyler Police Update: All 5 suspects in the burglary of Atwoods have been arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail on the Tyler PD warrants for Burglary of a Building.More >>
Here's THE RED ZONE forecast for this evenings High School Football games.More >>
Luminant has announced that they plan to close the Monticello power plant in Titus County in January.More >>
An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison for the continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.More >>
