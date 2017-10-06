Tyler P.D.: All five suspects arrested for buglary at Atwoods

Tyler Police say all fives suspects involved in the burglary of Atwoods have been arrested.

On Thursday, Tyler police identified all five suspects who they say were involved in the burglary and issued arrest warrants for the following suspects:

Jaleen Norton, 17, of Hawkins, Gakerrion Miller, 18, of Tyler, Cody Jones, 19, of Hawkins, Richard Levi Hammonds, 17, of Hawkins, and Krispen Wooten, 18, of Hawkins.

All five have been arrested and charged with Burglary of a Building - a 3rd degree felony.

On Saturday, September 30, Tyler police responded to Atwood’s located at 3000 WNW Loop 323 around 4:50 a.m., on a report that the business had been burglarized. The store manager discovered that the front glass doors to the business had been broken out when he arrived to work.

After investigators reviewed the store video, five suspects were observed in the video committing the crime. The suspects stole eight rifles from the gun case and attempted to gain entry into another gun case. The suspects also stole ammunition and other assorted items.

Investigators have recovered some of the stolen guns and continue to recover the other stolen property.

Police say these same suspects are also believed to be responsible for a burglary that occurred in Mineola, Texas the same morning after the Atwood Burglary.

Related: Five suspects identified in Atwood's Burglary

Related: Tyler police release images of suspects' vehicle in Atwoods burglary

Not included in images: Jaleen Norton and Cody Jones.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.