Red Zone Forecast - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Red Zone Forecast

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Here's THE RED ZONE forecast for this evenings High School Football games.

Looking very nice with fair to partly cloudy skies, light southerly winds and mild temperatures throughout the evening. Starting out at about 80 degrees at Kick-Off, then cooling nicely throughout the game. Enjoy!!!

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly