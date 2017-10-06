Creme of butternut squash soup by David Wallace

Chef David Wallace joins us this week to share his recipe for butternut soup, perfect for fall days!

I enjoy soup at anytime of year. "Soup is good food". With the anticipation of cooler days just around the corner, many of us are looking forward to a hot bowl of goodness. This recipe for CREME OF BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP promises to be super quick, easy. and delicious. Pair it with a salad, some crusty hot bread, and your favorite hot cobbler. BUTTERNUT SQUASH soup can be found on the menus of many fine dining restaurants. Almost every grocer offers pre-diced vegetables, including butternut squash. Locate them in the produce section. Make this easy recipe, in about 10-15 minutes!



CREME OF BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP

One 16oz bag of cubed butternut squash. (raw and ready to use)

One family size can of cream of chicken soup. (22.6 oz, any brand)

Salt, garlic powder, and pepper. (ground white pepper is best)

In a 3 quart sauce pot, empty the bag of cubed squash. Add just enough water to cover the vegetable. Bring to a boil, then simmer until tender (about 6-7 minutes). Puree squash and water until smooth. Add the can of chicken soup, whisk until blended, and finish with salt, garlic powder, and white pepper to taste. If soup is too thick, add a touch of milk or heavy cream.

When I serve this soup, I like to garnish it with chopped parsley, toasted pepitas, and very small garlic croutons. Pepitas are toasted squash or pumpkin seeds. You can find them at most grocery stores in East Texas.