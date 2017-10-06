ETX man gets life in prison for continuous sexual assault of child

An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

According to a post on the Rusk County and District Attorney’s Office Facebook page, Norman Copeland, 50, was called before trial on Oct., 4th after being charged and indicted with the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Upon listening to the evidence and the argument of counsel, Copeland was found guilty for the offense.

Copeland was then sentenced to life without possibility of parole, according to the post.