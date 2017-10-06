Carthage ISD releases statement on student who collapsed on field

Carthage ISD has released a statement on the football player who collapsed during Thursday night's football game against Henderson.

According to the statement, the 12-year-old student had a previous medical condition, of an enlarged heart.

The 7th grade game in Henderson was at halftime, with each team in their end zone for team meetings, witnesses say, when the boy collapsed on the field.

EMS confirms the boy went into cardiac arrest and had no pulse. The boy was resuscitated on the field with an AED device, Chief Rusty Chote with the Henderson Fire Department confirmed.

The medical helicopter landed at the middle school practice field, witnesses say. He was carried by an ambulance from the stadium field to the middle school practice field and then was flown to Shreveport. Chote said that he was responsive in the helicopter.

The boy is still in the hospital in Shreveport where he will be held for a few days for testing. Depending on the results, he may be taken to a Dallas medical center.

