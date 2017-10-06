Identity of woman killed in Diana fire released, husband still in critical condition

The identity of the woman killed in a house fire in Diana on Thursday has been released.

Sherri Hogue, 62, was killed early Thursday morning when her house caught fire, according to State Fire Marshal, Paul Ayres.

Her husband, James Hogue, was taken to LSU hospital in Louisiana and is still listed in critical condition.

The fire happened just after 5 a.m. in the 9600 block of Highway 154, just west of Diana, in Upsher County.

Diana VFD and three other departments including Gilmer converged on the home as it began to be fully engulfed.

The investigating fire marshal says every possible effort was made by the firefighters to save the occupants.

The fire marshal says early indications are that the fire may have started in the kitchen area.

