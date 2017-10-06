Candlelight vigil scheduled for fallen ETX soldier

A candlelight vigil has been planned this weekend for a fallen East Texas soldier.

The Patriot Guard on Facebook posted that the vigil will be held for Specialist Alexander W. Missildine, 20, of Tyler.

The vigil is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. on the Tyler City Square.

The Patriot Guard's post stated that all groups, clubs, independents, etc are welcome. "The only prerequisite is respect." The flag line is open to all who wish to participate.

Missildine, a 10th Mountain Division Soldier with 710th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Polk, Louisiana was killed Sunday, Oct. 1 in Ninawa Province, Iraq.

Missildine was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, when the attack happened at Salah ad-Din Province, north of Baghdad, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

Missildine sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device detonated near his convoy.

Missildine joined the Army in July 2015. After training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, he arrived at Fort Polk in December 2015. Missildine deployed with his unit in September 2017 to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

According to a Fort Drum public affairs press release, Missildine's awards and decorations include the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Combat Action Badge, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal with one campaign star, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Related: Officials ID East Texas soldier killed in Iraq

Related: Remembering fallen East Texas soldier

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.