Friday's Weather: Mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s

Happy Friday, East Texas! Another beautiful day with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. Highs will once again reach the upper 80s this afternoon with light southeasterly winds. Partly cloudy tomorrow, starting out in the mid 60s and reaching the upper 80s by late afternoon. Partly cloudy again Sunday with high temperatures reaching near 90 degrees. Tropical Storm Nate continues to move north and will emerge into the Gulf of Mexico early this weekend. The storm is expected to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane and make landfall near Gulfport, Mississippi either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. Depending on the exact track of the storm, some places in Deep East Texas could see a few far outer bands of rain Saturday afternoon, but chances are slight at this point. Temperatures will start out very warm again early next week, but that fall cold front still looks to arrive Tuesday. Chances for rain look slim at this point along the front, but cooler air will filter in and it will feel a bit more like fall for at least a few days next week.

