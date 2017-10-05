SFA set to meet rival Sam Houston State in latest edition of Battle of the Piney Woods

A great weekend of college football is on tap, especially for Lone Star State programs. And that includes a big time matchup at the FCS level between Stephen F. Austin and number 11 Sam Houston State.More >>
A great weekend of college football is on tap, especially for Lone Star State programs. And that includes a big time matchup at the FCS level between Stephen F. Austin and number 11 Sam Houston State.More >>
After losing to 63-42, many of the Lufkin Panther seniors were left with an empty feeling.More >>
After losing to 63-42, many of the Lufkin Panther seniors were left with an empty feeling.More >>
Through 24 minutes last Friday night, not much went right for Pittsburg. The Pirates trailed Tatum 28 to 6 at halftime and riding a two-game losing skid, the team could have easily quit. But despite being down 22 points, head coach Brad Baca and company didn't lay down. Pittsburg instead dug deep and pulled off a comeback win for the ages.More >>
Through 24 minutes last Friday night, not much went right for Pittsburg. The Pirates trailed Tatum 28 to 6 at halftime and riding a two-game losing skid, the team could have easily quit. But despite being down 22 points, head coach Brad Baca and company didn't lay down. Pittsburg instead dug deep and pulled off a comeback win for the ages.More >>