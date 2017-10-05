SFA set to meet rival Sam Houston State in latest edition of Battle of the Piney Woods

A great weekend of college football is on tap, especially for Lone Star State programs. And that includes a big time matchup at the FCS level

between Stephen F. Austin and number 11 Sam Houston State.

The rivals will meet for the 92nd time on Saturday in the latest installment in the Battle of the Piney Woods. For the eighth straight year, the Jacks and Bearkats are squaring off at NRG Stadium in Houston.



SFA won the first meeting at the home of the Texans in 2010, but has dropped six in a row to Sam Houston, including a 63 to 28 defeat a year ago.

Both the Jacks and Bearkats are 2 and 1 in Southland Conference play. SFA is coming off a tough 35 to nothing loss against McNeese, but head coach

Clint Conque is confident his guys will be ready to play against their bitter rival.



