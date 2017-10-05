East Texas ministry working to give the gift of clean water to Hurricane Maria victims

A great weekend of college football is on tap, especially for Lone Star State programs. And that includes a big time matchup at the FCS level between Stephen F. Austin and number 11 Sam Houston State.More >>
An early morning house fire claims the life of one East Texan and sends another to a Louisiana hospital for treatment of burns, in spite of heroic efforts by firefighters.More >>
Hallsville officials say a rumor circulating on the high school campus that a student brought a gun to campus is not true.More >>
An East Texas man is back home from Las Vegas after helping hundreds of people affected by Sunday night's attack on a country music concert.More >>
An East Texas ministry has made a thousand water filtration units to be sent to Puerto Rico.More >>
