East Texas ministry working to give the gift of clean water to Hurricane Maria victims

An East Texas ministry has made a thousand water filtration units to be sent to Puerto Rico.

The Northeast Texas International Water Ministry out of Scroggins is now trying to make a thousand more units to continue to help the more than 3 million American citizens in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands who are struggling after Hurricane Maria.

We spoke with them about their future plans and showed him how the life-saving units are built.

The contraption may seem simple. With just two 5-gallon buckets and a water filtration system, the ministry is trying to give an island the help it desperately needs.



"You drill a three-quarter-inch hole in the bucket. You drill a vent hole, install the spigot," says Harold Patterson, founder of The Northeast Texas International Water Ministry out of Scroggins



The water filtration system comes from a company in Dallas. It’s placed into a second bucket.



"You can install this tube into the filter and put it in the bottom bucket and then it give it a siphon effect," says Patterson.



"They can produce anywhere from 35 to 38 gallons per day. You can do the math, we're doing a thousand units at 38 gallons a day, that's 38,000 gallons a day of pure water," says Patterson.



Their mission for over two years has been simple: to save lives around the world. They’ve drilled wells in several countries and now they are delivering the filtration units to Puerto Rico.



"We know for sure there are people getting sick in Puerto Rico from drinking what they have to drink," says Patterson.

They operate through monetary and material donations. They've gotten some help from the nearby Lowe’s distribution center and Team Transportation out of Winnsboro, who are helping send the units to Puerto Rico.



"But it does take volunteers to get this done," says Patterson. "And we want to help those people so bad."

Click here to help the Northeast Texas International Water Ministry.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.