ETX man back home after helping victims of Las Vegas shooting

An East Texas man is back home from Las Vegas after helping hundreds of people affected by Sunday night's attack on a country music concert.

"There was a mass shooting a mile and a ½ away from me, I needed to help in some way," says Frank Mosley, a Kilgore College employee and Red Cross volunteer.

Mosley was in Las Vegas for his birthday this past weekend, but when he woke up Monday morning and learned that a gunman had killed at least 58 people and wounded hundreds, he quickly changed his plans.



“I knew I had this Red Cross experience,” says Mosley. “I contacted the local Red Cross there and I told them who I was and that I worked in many disasters and could I participate in this.”

Mosley then put his previous training to good use, spending his birthday helping hundreds at the Las Vegas convention center.



"People were covered in blood and needed to change, you know their hotels are on lockdown, they couldn't get to their things that they need,” says Mosley. “Mostly my job was to help provide their basic needs."



Mosley said his previous training, including mass care, how to handle weapons, CPR and first aid, provided him with the skills needed to help in this overwhelming situation.

When disaster strikes, many people step up to help in one way or another, but Mosley says having certain training beforehand will allow you to help in a bigger way if the time comes. Mosley says he’s witnessed volunteers who start on the spot without training and aren’t able to handle it.



"Individuals come in, they want to help, they want to help,” says Mosley. “But that means that a person that's trained has to train them, so having that training in the beginning helps out."

Mosley says those interested in disaster training can contact their local Red Cross for more information.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.