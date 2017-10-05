ETX man to serve 10 years on charges related to Quitman toddler death case

A man charged in connection with the deaths of two Quitman toddlers was sentenced to 10 years in prison for tampering with evidence.

Thomas "T.J." Liles is believed to be involved with the murders of 3-year-old Gabriella Guerrero and 1 year-old Natalye Price. The children's bodies were found in the Dogwood Villa Apartments in Quitman in July 2014.



The children's mother, Daphne McDaniels, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for two counts of injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury.



"Everybody was pretty devastated," said Julie Watson.



The murders are of 3-year-old still fresh in the minds of the Wood County community.



"Being a parent and dealing with kids, it's never going to leave me, but that's me. I can't answer for the whole town, but it did, it shocked us," said resident Lillian Gray.



According to an autopsy report, examiners found more than 30 cuts and bruises on the girl's heads and bodies as well as internal bleeding and damaged organs.



"There is so much we didn't know, and there is still a lot we don't know as to the details of what happened to those babies," Watson said.



McDaniels pleaded guilty to two counts of injury to a child with intent to cause serious bodily injury. She was sentenced to 40 years in prison.



"The punishment wasn't near as severe as we would have like to have seen," Watson said.



Last week Liles was found guilty for tampering with physical evidence in the case.



According to the affidavit, Liles hid a bong, pipe and grinder that were in the apartment where the girls were found.



"Its disgusting, it makes me sick to my stomach," Gray said.



According to Wood County judicial records, Lilies is also charged with two counts of injury to a child and failure to seek medical attention. Those cases are still pending.



Of the 10 years Liles was sentenced, he will serve five in prison and five on supervised released.



If he violates his probation he will have to serve those five years in jail.

