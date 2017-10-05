Help Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands get water - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Help Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands get water

Help Northeast Texas International Water Ministry reach their goal of clean water for Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands.

Click here to help the Northeast Texas International Water Ministry supply Water Filtration Units to hurricane Victims in Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands.

