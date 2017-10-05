Arrest warrants reveal new information in TJC investigation into a 'loud bang' on campus

Arrest warrants reveal new information in the investigation into a ‘loud bang’ at Tyler Junior College in September.

Malcolm Love was arrested in late September for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon among two other charges.

The arrest warrant reveals Love was involved in a confrontation in a residence hall parking lot when a Sergeant with TJC police heard a loud bang believed to be a gun shot. The incident took place September 18th.

Authorities later returned to the parking lot and found a 9-millimeter shell casing.

Love remains in the smith county jail on over $600,000 bond.

