Five suspects identified in Atwood's Burglary

Tyler police have identified all five suspects who they say were involved in the Atwood's Burglary.

Arrest warrants have been issued for the following suspects:

Jaleen Norton, 17, of Hawkins, Gakerrion Miller, 18, of Tyler, Cody Jones, 19, of Hawkins, Richard Levi Hammonds, 17, of Hawkins, and Krispen Wooten, 18, of Hawkins.

All five have been charged with Burglary of a Building - a 3rd degree felony.

On Saturday, September 30, Tyler police responded to Atwood’s located at 3000 WNW Loop 323 around 4:50 a.m., on a report that the business had been burglarized. The store manager discovered that the front glass doors to the business had been broken out when he arrived to work.

After investigators reviewed the store video, five suspects were observed in the video committing the crime. The suspects stole eight rifles from the gun case and attempted to gain entry into another gun case. The suspects also stole ammunition and other assorted items.

Investigators have recovered some of the stolen guns and continue to recover the other stolen property.

Only one suspect is in custody at this time, Gakerrion Miller, on a probation violation for theft of property. Police will be looking for the other suspects to take them into custody or they may turn themselves in to authorities.

Police say these same suspects are also believed to be responsible for a burglary that occurred in Mineola, Texas the same morning after the Atwood Burglary.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.