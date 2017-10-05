City of Tyler offers pink garbage cans for breast cancer awareness

The City of Tyler Solid Waste Department is going pink for breast cancer awareness month. The department is now selling pink garbage containers in lieu of the traditional black ones.

This is the first year the city is offering the pink cans.

According to Leroy Sparrow with the Tyler Solid Waste Department, “We came up with the idea because we had requests from various people... and they really wanted to be able to have them at their homes, and we figured this month, as word gets out, we expect for more requests to come in”.

if you purchase one, you can use it year-round.

They cost $97 and $5 will go towards the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation. Despite the $97 fee, the bins remain city property, so if you move outside city limits, you must return it.

For more information, please visit: https://www.cityoftyler.org/Departments/SolidWaste.aspx

