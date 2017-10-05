Tyler man indicted on charges of making, possessing counterfeit $5, $20 bills

A Tyler man arrested in June on charges related to counterfeit money has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Benjamin Zebekiah Hulsey, 37, was arrested in June by Smith County deputies and charged with forgery of a financial instrument and violating his parole.

Hulsey is under indictment for allegedly making and possessing counterfeit $5 and $20 bills in June while in Smith County.

Under the Texas Penal Code, Halsey faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000 on each of the two counts.

Hulsey remains in the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond. An indictment is not an indicator of guilt or innocence.

