Gregg County cracks down on spam, temporarily halts emails from Yahoo accounts

Gregg County cracks down on spam, temporarily halts emails from - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

This graph shows the spike in spam/malware and malicious URLs via email over the last several months as reported by Gregg County’s firewall. (Source: Gregg County) This graph shows the spike in spam/malware and malicious URLs via email over the last several months as reported by Gregg County’s firewall. (Source: Gregg County)

From the office of Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt

GREGG COUNTY, TX - Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt announced that the county’s IT department has suspended receiving all emails that are sent from Yahoo accounts.  “At the recommendation of Derold Miller, our information technology director, we are temporarily not allowing any emails coming from Yahoo accounts into Gregg County’s network due to a recent spike in viruses and other suspicious activity over the last several weeks,” Stoudt explains. 

The technical department is currently reviewing the situation and is adjusting the policy accordingly.  This process is expected to take a few weeks and will allow the inbound flow of Yahoo account emails back into the network once they are assured that the threat level has reached “minimal” status. 

If any Gregg County citizens are affected by this, please use another email account or call the department you are trying to contact and they will assist you.  “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, however, the integrity of our system is our utmost concern.”

