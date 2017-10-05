Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrests man who allegedly shot, killed dog

A Tyler man arrested in June on charges related to counterfeit money has been indicted by a federal grand jury.More >>
A Tyler man arrested in June on charges related to counterfeit money has been indicted by a federal grand jury.More >>
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt announced that the county’s IT department has suspended receiving all emails that are sent from Yahoo accounts.More >>
Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt announced that the county’s IT department has suspended receiving all emails that are sent from Yahoo accounts.More >>
Firefighters and police officers turned out in force Thursday at a funeral honoring an East Texas fire captain and his wife who died in a car wreck.More >>
Firefighters and police officers turned out in force Thursday at a funeral honoring an East Texas fire captain and his wife who died in a car wreck.More >>