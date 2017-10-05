Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrests man who allegedly shot, killed dog

The Henderson County Sheriff’s office confirms an arrest has been made in relation to the shooting and killing of a dog.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a criminal investigator responded to County Road 1122 in the Cross Roads area.

Ronnie Howard Yarber Jr. was arrested on scene and is charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

Yarber was released the following day on $10,000 bond.

