Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrests man who allegedly shot - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrests man who allegedly shot, killed dog

By Sophia Constantine, Multi-Media Journalist
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

The Henderson County Sheriff’s office confirms an arrest has been made in relation to the shooting and killing of a dog.

Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a criminal investigator responded to County Road 1122 in the Cross Roads area.

Ronnie Howard Yarber Jr. was arrested on scene and is charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

Yarber was released the following day on $10,000 bond.

