Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders

The Texas Department of Public Safety has displayed a list of the top 10 most wanted sex offenders.

One of the offenders is Dakota Marcus Stewart. He charges include aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by exposure, attempted failure to register as a sex offender, fail to identify giving false/fictitious information and driving while intoxicated.

He is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender (2 counts), and failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Stewart's last known address was in Mansfield, Texas.

