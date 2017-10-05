Smith County Sheriff's Office looking for burglar suspect

The Smith County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance in identifying a male suspect accused of burglary and theft.

On October 5, The Smith County Sheriff's Office posted on their app that they are looking for a suspect involved in a burglary of habitation where several firearms and checks were stolen and later forged.

If you recognize the man in this photograph or know anyone with any information on the suspect you are asked to contact Detective Hill at 903-590-2615.

