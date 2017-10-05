WATCH: Tyler fire, police departments participate in funeral procession honoring fire captain

Watch Good Morning East Texas every weekday from 4:30-7 a.m., East Texas MidDay at 11:30 a.m., East Texas News at 4 and 5 p.m. and KLTV 7 News at 6 and 10 p.m. GMET Weekend airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. East Texas News Weekend airs on Saturday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., and also on Sunday at 10 p.m.

A funeral procession is underway for an East Texas fire captain and his wife who died in a weekend car wreck.

Mobile users click here to watch.

Tyler Fire Captain Marty Lawrence and his wife Jean Lawrence died along I-30 in Arkansas, about 20 minutes from Arkadelphia. They leave behind two daughters and one son. On Monday, the Tyler Fire Department offered its first on-camera comments about the incident.

According to the department, their funerals will be held in the Green Acres Worship Center at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5. A funeral procession will follow as they make their way to a cemetery in Flint.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.