Tyler fire, police departments participate in funeral procession honoring fire captain

Firefighters and law enforcement officers turned out in force Thursday at a funeral honoring an East Texas fire captain and his wife who died in a car wreck.

Tyler Fire Captain Marty Lawrence and his wife Jean Lawrence died in a crash on Interstate 30 in Arkansas, about 20 minutes from Arkadelphia. They leave behind two daughters and one son.

Their funerals were held Thursday morning at the Green Acres Worship Center. A funeral procession followed as they made their way to a cemetery in Flint. Firefighters, emergency responders and police officers all participated in the procession.

