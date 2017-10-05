Tyler fire, police departments participate in funeral procession - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler fire, police departments participate in funeral procession honoring fire captain

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
Source: KLTV Source: KLTV
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Firefighters and law enforcement officers turned out in force Thursday at a funeral honoring an East Texas fire captain and his wife who died in a car wreck.

Tyler Fire Captain Marty Lawrence and his wife Jean Lawrence died in a crash on Interstate 30 in Arkansas, about 20 minutes from Arkadelphia. They leave behind two daughters and one son.

Their funerals were held Thursday morning at the Green Acres Worship Center. A funeral procession followed as they made their way to a cemetery in Flint. Firefighters, emergency responders and police officers all participated in the procession.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Tyler man indicted on charges of making, possessing counterfeit $5, $20 bills

    Tyler man indicted on charges of making, possessing counterfeit $5, $20 bills

    Thursday, October 5 2017 3:53 PM EDT2017-10-05 19:53:39 GMT
    Benjamin Zebekiah Hulsey (source: Smith County judicial records)Benjamin Zebekiah Hulsey (source: Smith County judicial records)

    A Tyler man arrested in June on charges related to counterfeit money has been indicted by a federal grand jury. 

    More >>

    A Tyler man arrested in June on charges related to counterfeit money has been indicted by a federal grand jury. 

    More >>

  • Gregg County cracks down on spam, temporarily halts emails from Yahoo accounts

    Gregg County cracks down on spam, temporarily halts emails from Yahoo accounts

    Thursday, October 5 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-10-05 19:17:49 GMT
    This graph shows the spike in spam/malware and malicious URLs via email over the last several months as reported by Gregg County’s firewall. (Source: Gregg County)This graph shows the spike in spam/malware and malicious URLs via email over the last several months as reported by Gregg County’s firewall. (Source: Gregg County)

    Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt announced that the county’s IT department has suspended receiving all emails that are sent from Yahoo accounts. 

    More >>

    Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt announced that the county’s IT department has suspended receiving all emails that are sent from Yahoo accounts. 

    More >>

  • Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders

    Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders

    Thursday, October 5 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-10-05 17:50:31 GMT
    The Texas Department of Public Safety has displayed a list of the top 10 most wanted sex offenders.  One of the offenders is Dakota Marcus Stewart. He charges include aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by exposure, attempted failure to register as a sex offender, fail to identify giving false/fictitious information and driving while intoxicated.  He is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender (2 counts), and failure to comply with sex offe...More >>
    The Texas Department of Public Safety has displayed a list of the top 10 most wanted sex offenders.  One of the offenders is Dakota Marcus Stewart. He charges include aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child by exposure, attempted failure to register as a sex offender, fail to identify giving false/fictitious information and driving while intoxicated.  He is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender (2 counts), and failure to comply with sex offe...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly