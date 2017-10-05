TJC campus police investigating sexual assault incident

TJC Press Statement:

TJC Campus Police are conducting an investigation regarding an incident of sexual assault that was reported yesterday. The incident took place on or around 09/28/2017 and occurred in a TJC residence hall.

At this time, the investigation is continuing but TJC is requesting all female residents to be cautious and not allow unknown individuals in the residence halls or their rooms.

TJC Campus Police issued a campus-wide alert after the incident report yesterday, have posted notices in all residence halls and have increased patrols of the campus and nearby areas as they continue to investigate.

Based on the facts of the case known to TJC Campus Police, this incident is not related to a separate investigation of sexual assault that occurred in the residence hall on 9/11/2017. In that case, no alerts were sent out to students as the campus police did not believe there was an immediate or ongoing threat.

Anyone with information is asked to please call TJC Campus Police at 903-510-2222 or 911 or you can send a Text Tip to 50911 - enter “tjctip” - enter a space and your message. (Example: tjctip Car with smashed window in S-14)