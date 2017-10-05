National Night Out events rescheduled

National Night Out was hosted by many East Texas police departments.

Many National Night Out events have been rescheduled because of rain on Tuesday.

Here is a list of a few events that have been rescheduled:

Longview Police Department

Hillside Heights HOA, Lacebark cul de sac, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thur. Oct. 5

Mobberly Place HOA/CW, 706 Noel Dr, 6:30 p.m., Thur. Oct 5

Wildwood HOA, Lake Park on Meandering Way, 5:30 p.m. Thur. Oct. 5

Fairway Oaks Neighborhood, Spyglass/Riviera Dr., 5:30 p.m., Tues. Oct. 10

1304 Greenbriar Dr., 6:00-7:30 p.m., Tues. Oct. 10

Crosspointe Fellowship Church, 1300 Springhill Rd., 5:30-7:30 p.m., Wed. Oct 18

The Tyler Police Department will host their National Night Out event on Tuesday, October 10 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

