Multiple suspects involved in massive drug shipping operation in Smith County indicted

Multiple people, charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, have been indicted in Smith County.

Juan Ibarra, Cesar Lopez, Manuel Zuniga, Jesus Medina Jr., Cristian Cervantes, Benjamin Castellanos, and Josue Talavera were all indicted on September 28 for their involvement in a drug shipping operation between California and Tyler.

The arrest warrants revealed that from October of 2015 through February of 2017, investigators believed 11 people engaged in organized criminal activity to distribute large amounts of Marijuana in Smith County.

The arrest warrants tell a story of drugs being shipped between cousins from California to a location in Tyler. Dealers in Tyler would pick up the marijuana to distribute in the area.

Ibarra is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

Lopez is in the Smith County Jail on a $400,000 bond.

Zuniga is in the Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Jesus Medina Jr. is in the Smith County Jail on a $3 million dollar bond.

Cervantes bonded out of the Smith County Jail on July 19 on a $25,000 bond.

Castellanos is in the Smith County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Talavera is in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond.



