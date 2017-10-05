Longview man arrested after striking officer in head

Longview police arrested a man Wednesday after he became combative with police.

Irin Tradarian Rugley, 21, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer, and resisting arrest, search, and transport.

Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Longview officers conducted an investigation at Stamper Park, located at 400 Fair Street. Officers observed a vehicle inside the park. All parks are closed between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Officers approached the vehicle and observed Rugley along with a female occupant. Police say Rugley was uncooperative and verbally defiant with officers when they were attempting to identify him.

Police say Rugley continued to be aggressive when he exited the vehicle and struck one of the officers in the head, causing bodily injury, before fleeing the area on foot. Rugley was able to evade arrest at that time.

The officer was treated and released for his injuries at a local hospital.

A warrant for assault of a peace officer was issued for Rugley. He was located around 9:15 Wednesday night in the 1400 block of Mary Jane Street.

Rugley again was verbally defiant and resisted arrest. Officers were able to place him in custody and take him to the Gregg County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.