Woman dies, husband injured in Diana house fire

A woman was killed and her husband injured in a house fire in Diana overnight.

According to authorities with the Diana Volunteer Fire Department, a man was flown to LSU Hospital in Shreveport in critical condition for injuries received in the overnight house fire in Diana.

Authorities say the man's wife died.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 9600 block of Hwy.154 in Upshur County, west of Diana, just after 5 a.m.

The Fire Marshal's Office is on the scene investigating Thursday morning. A cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

Authorities have not released the identities of the man and his wife at this time.

